Emergency works to be carried out at vandalised Oldcourt castle following archaeologist inspection

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD has welcomed confirmation that an archaeologist from the National Monuments Service has inspected the damaged Oldcourt Castle in Bray with a representative of the owner. The owner is the process of arranging an emergency repair in the breach to prevent access to the castle.

Speaking after receiving the confirmation from the National Monuments Service Deputy Brady said “Unfortunately, over the last few months serious damage has been caused to the castle which dates from the 1430’s. I welcome the confirmation that an archaeologist from the National Monuments Service has inspected the damaged Oldcourt Castle in Bray. He met on site with a representative of the owner.”

“There are a number of concerns, firstly for public safety, children have been seen on top of the castle having accessed entry through the damaged walls. Secondly is the vandalising of a protected structure.

“I have been in contact with the Monuments Service over the last number of months and they are very concerned about the acts of vandalism which have taken place to the protected structure. Thankfully a site visit has now taken place and immediately action is needed to secure the castle. The damage to the walls needs to be restored and a plan put in place to ensure the castle is protected into the future.