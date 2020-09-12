Family appeal to public to help locate missing Chris Duff

The family of a man from Dublin are appealing to the public to help locate him.

Chris Duff from Stoneybatter has not made contact with his family or friends since Wednesday.

He is described as being 6’1″, of medium build with red hair, a beard and blue eyes.

A family member said

“Chris chatted to a friend on Wednesday night in Wicklow and was planning on cycling to Wexford and catching a bus back here to Dublin.

Unfortunately his phone is not connecting and family and friends cannot make contact with him and they really want to ensure that he is ok and back home to Stoneybatter.

Again, any info at all can you please make contact to 0861663775

If you know folk in Wicklow and Wexford, can you please share info and image with them too.Thanks all. ”

Anyone who has seen Christopher or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.