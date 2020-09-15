Funding Approved For New ASD Classroom in St Saviour’s NS, Rathdrum

St. Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum have received confirmation they now have the funding in place to create a new ASD classroom.

The school has also been given the go ahead to build a new classroom for their fifth and sixth class students.

The school currently has three students who used their ASD facilities but when the new project is completed they will be able to accommodate six.

Work on the new classrooms is expected to start later this year with the school hoping to have the project completed by the end of next year.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has welcomed the announcement saying having the proper facilities in place for ASD students is absolutely vital.

He noted there are currently 55 ASD classes across Wicklow’s schools.

“It’s fantastic news to see St. Saviour’s getting the funding they need to develop a state-of-the-art ASD facility for their school.

“It will allow them to effectively double the number of children they can comfortably cater for.

“This sort of investment will make an enormous difference to the lives of the children and their families who require these additional supports.

“I’m delighted to see the ASD facilities being developed at St. Saviour’s but I will continue to work on getting more of them rolled out across the rest of the county.”