Funding available for heritage in County Wicklow

The Heritage Council is inviting applications from County Wicklow to its Community Heritage Grant scheme which is part of the rescue package for the sector announced by the Minister for Heritage & Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The grant scheme aims to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings. The scheme also supports the purchase of specialised equipment.

Grant applications must be submitted using the Heritage Council’s online application system at www.heritagecouncil.ie by 5 pm on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020.

“The heritage sector is facing serious challenges, including business closures and job losses, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent months of COVID related disruption and lockdown the contribution that natural, built and cultural heritage makes to our quality of life became very apparent,” said Deirdre Burns, Heritage Office, Wicklow County Council.

She added: “The announcement therefore that €550,000 will be made available nationally this year for the Community Grant Scheme is most welcome and goes some way to providing much needed investment for heritage initiatives in Wicklow”.

This grant scheme supports community action to enhance local heritage assets. Some examples of eligible projects are; conservation led reports, plans, and audits, works to improve accessibility to sites, graveyard surveys, conservation works on habitats and natural areas, control of invasive species, urgent repair of medieval structures, purchase of archival boxes, museum cases, nesting boxes or other specialised equipment.

Grants of up to €15,000 can be awarded. Funding of up to 80 per cent of the project cost can be sought. Match funding by way of voluntary contributions or benefit in kind is acceptable

Further information is available by contacting The Heritage Council in Kilkenny on (056)

777 0777 or at www.heritagecouncil.ie/funding.

Advice on applications is also available from the County Wicklow Heritage Officer at dburns@wicklowcoco.ie or Tel: 0404 20100.