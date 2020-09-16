Gardai seize €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Gorey

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman and seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis after stopping a car at a checkpoint in Gorey, Co. Wexford, last night, Tuesday 15th September 2020.

At approximately 9pm, Gardaí in Gorey stopped a vehicle and detected a smell of cannabis. The car was searched as a result and Gardaí discovered €100,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis).

A male in his 30’s and female in her 20’s were arrested and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station. They are currently detained under section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be detained for up to 7 days. Investigations ongoing.