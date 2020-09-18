Harris welcomes announcement that St David’s refurbishment and extension will commence

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has welcomed the announcement that the Department of Education granted final approval for refurbishment and extension works to St David’s secondary school in Greystones.

Minister Harris said:

“As a past pupil I am particularly delighted to see St David’s finally get the green light to commence long planned refurbishment and extension works.

Greystones has seen a massive investment in additional schools and school places in recent years. St David’s has been anxious to respond to this increased demand for school places and the entire team at the school has worked hard in recent years to bring the project to this stage.

I look forward to the beginning of the next chapter in St David’s long history and the school can be assured of my continued full support”