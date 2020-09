It looks like our indian summer is coming to an end.

County Wicklow has been included in the latest Status Yellow Rain Warning by Met Eireann.

The warning which was issued this morning will be valid from 4pm today (Tuesday) until noon on Wednesday.

This evening, overnight and Wednesday morning spells of heavy rain moving eastwards over Ireland will give 25 to 40 mm of rain and a risk of localised flooding. Highest amounts in the southwest of the country and in mountainous areas.