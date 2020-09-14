International Daisy Award presented to Saint Joseph’s Shankill

ON Friday 11th of September, Saint Joseph’s Shankill was awarded the International Daisy Award for excellence in nursing care during Covid 19 by the Lang Family.

Having recently lost their Mother just before Covid 19, the Lang family (Deirdre, David, Colin and Fiona) found lockdown emotionally very difficult, this was exacerbated by the fact they were unable to visit their Father, Paul Lang, in his home at Saint Joseph’s.

Paul has dementia and has been living at Saint Joseph’s for the last couple of years. He lives in Carrigeen lodge at Saint Joseph’s, one of 6 lodges where people at the same stage of dementia live together so they can enjoy the best quality of life their illness can afford.

The team in Carrigeen Lodge were exceptional not only in their care of Paul but also in their compassion in dealing with the family while they were grieving the loss of their mother.

The family wanted to express their gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful care Paul received, so they nominated the Carrigeen team at Saint Joseph’s for the Daisy Award, an international award that recognises above and beyond compassionate care delivered by nurses and care staff.

The staff were awarded a bespoke Daisy award and each member of Carrigeen lodge received a certificate of appreciation, presented to them by Deirdre, Fiona and David Lang at a socially distanced gathering last Friday.

Colin Lang, a musician based in Germany could not attend the award ceremony, but he composed a song especially for the staff called “The beauty of what you do” which was played to the team on the day.

Deirdre gave an emotional address on the day saying, ‘no gift or words of thanks could express how much the care you gave to our dad meant to us as a family. The Daisy Foundation Award is presented to care givers who go beyond the call of duty, you have given us peace in our hearts in a tragic time of our lives, you are all just magnificent. Thank you for caring for our father and everyone who lives at Saint Joseph’s.’

Norma Sheehan, Director of Nursing at Saint Joseph’s Shankill, accepted the award on behalf of the team and thanked the family for this wonderful accolade which recognises the very special person centred dementia care given to all 62 residents at Saint Joseph’s.

