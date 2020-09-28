Kilmacanogue VIRTUAL Horse Show makes supporting local charities a REALITY

In a year like no other, where the traditional day out to the Kilmacanogue horse show was not possible due to public health requirements, the innovative and determined committee of volunteers were not going to let COVID-19 stop them in their mission to keep the show on the road. It was with great delight this week that they were able to divide the €5,000 proceeds from their 2020 virtual show amongst their ten charity partners.

Due to COVID-19 this year’s presentation of cheques could not be conducted in the usual fashion, however last Saturday a limited number of committee members and charity representative met for an outdoor, socially distanced presentation.

Liam Allen (Show Chairman) and Harry Williams (Show President) presented cheques to the three charity partner representatives who attended, these included John Woods representing Purple House, Deirdre Keating, Derri Keating and Mathew Davis representing Bray Lakers and John Whelan representing the Irish Kidney Association. All remaining charity partners have been contacted and will receive their cheques by post – these include Newcourt School, Kilmacanogue Senior Citizens, Charabanc Enniskerry Senior Citizens, Wicklow Dementia Support, Riding for the Disabled Wicklow, Kilmacanogue GAA and Wicklow Hospice.

The heartfelt gratitude expressed by all the charities was more evident this year than ever before as COVID-19 has had a significant impact on their fundraising activities. They were all extremely grateful for the continued support from the Kilmacanogue Horse Show committee and applauded them for their creativity in running a virtual show.

The success of the fundraising is due to everyone who supported the virtual show, those who embraced technology and entered the range of virtual classes – from the equestrian classes to the lockdown living and guessing the weight of the show lamb Speckles. Harry Williams, Show President wanted to also thank all the local businesses and individual who year after year continue to support the committee enabling them to keep the show on the road and provide the much needed support for local charities. He added ‘Without this community goodwill and support the show would not be the success that it continues to be’.

One thing is for sure, it will take more than a pandemic to put a halt to a show like this, a show that has run for the last 49 years, is an integral part of the summer months and a much needed partner to local charities..

