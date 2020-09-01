Lottery Good Causes Fund supported over 175 community projects in Wicklow in 2018 & 2019

Data revealed by the National Lottery has shown how it continues to make a big impact on towns and communities right across Ireland, including Co. Wicklow. The study found that over 175 Good Causes projects were supported in Wicklow in 2018 and 2019.

Approximately 91% of revenue generated by the National Lottery goes back into the community through prize winnings, funding for Good Causes and retailer commissions.

Speaking on these figures, Nikki Gallagher, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Lottery, said: “With an average of 34,000 people in Wicklow playing National Lottery games every week, a huge amount is raised for local community groups, projects and sports clubs each year. While it has been a challenging year for such organisations, National Lottery players are responsible for supporting thousands of organisations and groups in towns and villages across Ireland in the areas of Irish Language, Arts, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage, Rural and Community Development, Children and Youth Affairs and Sport. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 goes directly to the Good Causes Fund.”

Over 175 Good Causes projects were supported in Wicklow in 2018 and 2019, and on average, 4,000 clubs, groups and voluntary organisations are supported every year across Ireland. One such organisation which has benefitted in the past from National Lottery funding in Co. Wicklow is the Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team who work tirelessly to assist anyone who finds themselves lost or injured in the mountains. They are on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. National Lottery Good Causes Funding has helped DWMRT buy vital medical equipment but most recently funded the first mountain rescue stretcher capable vehicle in Ireland.