Public access to Lough Dan and the Inchavore Valley remains CLOSED due to ongoing antisocial behaviour, littering and unauthorised camping activities.

Access to Kanturk remains open.

The situation will continue to be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Updates may also feature on the Wicklow Trails Facebook page.

The Leave No Trace Principles should always be practiced when visiting rural settings.

For more information on the principles, please visit www.LeaveNoTraceIreland.org