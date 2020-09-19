Man taken to hospital following gas explosion in Rathdrum

A man has been taken to hospital following a gas explosion at his home in Rathdrum.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Lower Main Street in Rathdrum on Friday evening.
A neighbor said he heard a massive bang and thought a car had crashed at high speed, when he went out he could not believe what he was seeing
“There was debris everywhere it looked like a bomb had gone off, there was dust and paper flying in the air.”
The lower Main street was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.