Man taken to hospital following gas explosion in Rathdrum

A man has been taken to hospital following a gas explosion at his home in Rathdrum.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Lower Main Street in Rathdrum on Friday evening.

A neighbor said he heard a massive bang and thought a car had crashed at high speed, when he went out he could not believe what he was seeing

“There was debris everywhere it looked like a bomb had gone off, there was dust and paper flying in the air.”

The lower Main street was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.