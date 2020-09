A Dublin man who had been reported missing has been found safe and well .

Chris Duff had been reported missing and his family understood he may have travelled to the Wicklow or Wexford area last Wednesday.

His family confirmed this evening he had been found safe and well and they were on their way to collect him.

His sister Amanda posted ” We found him… there’s no emoji for this feeling.

Chris doesn’t have a Facebook account himself, so will never know the fuss he caused.”