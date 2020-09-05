Nearly €150k for organisations in Wicklow from the third tranche of COVID-19 Stability Fund

Wicklow’s Tiglin Challenge and the Kiltegan Hub Community Shop and Cafe are to benefit from nearly €150,000 worth of funding under the third tranche of the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund, Minister Simon Harris has said:

“My colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed to me that just under €150,000 has been allocated to Wicklow under what is the third tranche of the Government’s COVID-19 Stability Fund.

I am delighted that the Tiglin Challenge and the Kiltegan Hub Community Shop and Café are the beneficiaries of this fund. It was established by the government for community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are the organisations providing critical services to our communities and it is only right that we support them. The purpose of the fund is to assist essential organisations assisting vulnerable parts of society that have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will help with that.

“The funding has been prioritised for those organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community workers who are providing their services in difficult circumstances ensuring that all our citizens are supported through this very difficult time.”