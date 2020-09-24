Pay hike for politicians is a kick in the gut for low paid workers and people who have had covid payment cut-Brady

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has described the pay hike for TD’s and Senators that will be awarded next week as a kick in the gut for low paid workers and people who have had their Pandemic Unemployment Payment cut.

Speaking in the Dáil Deputy Brady said “Next week TD’s and Senators will get another pay hike of 2%. This comes at a time when the government has cut the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for thousands of people across the State who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.”

“We have also learned about the recommendation from the Low Pay Commission of a paltry increase of 10 cent for minimum wage workers. Over the last six months, we have praised workers on the front-line, the shop assistants, the factory workers, delivery drivers and those working in food services.”

“This government has shown how out of touch they actually are. People are being told to tighten their belts, yet the government is surrounding themselves with Special Advisors costing millions of euro. The pay hike which is nearly another €2000 for already overpaid TD’s is a real kick in the gut for people.”

Deputy Brady concluded “There is a perception that some politicians are standing on the backs of low paid workers and people who have had their Pandemic Payment cut to stick their snouts in the trough. Along with my Sinn Féin colleagues I will not accept this pay hike and will give it back to the State. TD’s and Ministers are already paid way too much and their salary should be cut not increased. I urge all TDs to refuse this pay hike.”