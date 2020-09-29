Residents call for end of anti-social behaviour at Wicklow Town Playground

Residents in the St. Laurence’s Park area of Wicklow town have expressed dismay over ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Ballynerrin playground.

Locals report that groups of 30 to 40 people, mostly teenagers, have been gathering in the well-known park each evening for the last number of weeks.

Witnesses say fireworks have been going off regularly, hitting parked cars and going into gardens. A fire in recent days damaged the astro turf football pitch.

A lack of social distancing is also a concern being expressed by some residents, with one saying he counted 37 people in a tight group one evening last week.

Others have pointed out that there are elderly people living in the area who feel intimidated and fearful.

It’s understood that gardai have been informed of the ongoing behaviour.

“It’s mayhem here,” said one resident.

“There are groups of between 30 and 40 teenagers here most days from 5pm. Their behaviour is getting out of hand and it is disrespectful.”