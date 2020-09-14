Spectators to return to games as part of new Government Covid-19 plan

RTE News reports spectators are to return to sporting events as part of new Government Covid-19 plan.

It is understood the document will allow for the return of spectators to sporting events, with 500 allowed at club level and 5,000 for larger venues such as Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

The admission of spectators is likely to be impacted if a county or region is subject to some form of a lockdown, or restrictions are put in place to combat a surge in cases in a particular part of the country.