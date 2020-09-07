St. Patricks club notes week September 7th

Online Club Lotto

Our week started with another instalment of our online Club lotto last Monday.

The winning numbers were 9,12,23,25 with the bonus number was 3. There was no winner of the match 5 or match 4 Jackpot.

The match 3 Jackpot prize of €250 will be shared between three winners Laura Leonard, Dave Fitzgerald and Pat Stapleton.

The next draw will take place on Monday 7th September. The match 5 Jackpot remains at €10,000, with the match 4 now raised to €6,100.

You can support St Patrick’s GAA Club by purchasing your Lotto ticket on our Club website or through our Facebook via ClubForce.

Tickets can be bought in local shops also.

Our Monday night Minors got a well-earned victory over St Kevin’s 2-08 to 0-08 in the Minor B Football Championship. The lads will play in the semi-final against AGB. Well done to all the coaches involved, John Smith, Bryan Doyle, Colin O’Brien, Brain O’Connor and senior player Niall Donnelly.

Our Junior Hurlers had a great win against Avondale on Wednesday night following on from their victory last week. The scorers were George O’Brien 3-3, Kevin Cody 0-5, John ‘Greengrass’ O’Brien 0-4, Tom O’Brien 0-1, Andrew Conway 0-1, Michael ‘Notty’ O’Brien 0-1, Robin Mooney 0-1, John ‘Red O’Brien 0-1. Well done to all the lads involved.

Best of luck to our Senior Hurlers who have a massive semi-final in Aughrim on Sunday. They face County Champions Bray Emmets. The game will be available to watch on Wicklow GAA TV.

Club Notes

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter @StPatsGAAWick.