St. Patrick’s GAA club notes week September 14th

Junior and Senior Hurlers

It was an important week for our hurlers in the club as our Junior and Senior team had two very important matches. Our Junior Hurlers needed a win to guarantee a semi-final spot, our Senior Hurlers had the tough challenge of playing County Champions Bray Emmets in the semi-final on Sunday.

Minor Footballers

Last Monday our Minor Footballers were in action against a strong AGB outfit in the semi-final of the B Championship. The Arklow side proved too strong winning 6-11 to 2-6. Despite this disappointing result we’re confident the future is bright with some real young talents coming through Mark Evans, Tom and Harry Hodgkinson and Fionn Luddy to name a few. Well done to all players involved this year and the coaches.

Our Junior Hurlers got a massive victory over Eire Og Greystones on Wednesday night, continuing their winning streak, booking their place in the semi-final vs Aughrim. The team was: George O Connor, Andy ‘Muds O’Brien, Andrew Conway, John ‘Da O’Brien, George ‘Boo O’Brien, George O’Brien, Eddie Kelly (0-2), Tom O’Brien (1-0), Robin Mooney, John ‘Red O’Brien(0-4), Wayne Farrell (1-1), John ‘Greengrass O’Brien (0-2), Mick O’Brien, George O’Brien (3-3), Michael ‘Notty O’Brien (0-5). Subs: Paddy Moorehouse (1-2), Jamie Nolan, Dan O’Leary (0-1), Graham O’Brien, George O’Brien.

Unfortunately, our Senior Hurlers weren’t to be as lucky as they were defeated by a brilliant Bray Emmets side 1-22 to 1-13. Our lads did us proud on the day. The team was, Eoghan O’Mahony, Dale Quinn, Gerry Connors, Robert Moffett, Michael Connors, John Connors, Shane Doyle, Rikki Quinn, James ‘Jimzer O’Brien (0-3), Christy Moorehouse, James ‘Bonner O’Brien, John ‘Dee O’Brien, George ‘Bee O’Brien (0-2), Andy O’Brien (1-6), Niall Hanton (0-2). Subs: James ‘Bonner O’Brien, Tom O’Brien, James Downey, Patrick Murphy, Mikey Griffin. Hard Luck to all the lads and coaches involved we’ll be back!

Well done to all the Pat’s men that were involved in officiating in this year’s Ladies County Final. Referee Stephen McNulty, Dave Fitzgerald, Henry Leonard, Donal Marron and Damien O’Brien.

Our weekly lotto took place last Monday. The winning numbers were 6,8,17,18 and the bonus number 30. There were no winners for the match 5 or 4 Jackpot. The match 3 prize of €250 is to be shared between Mary Egan Barron, Brian Finnegan, Frank Naughton, Catherine Clark, Michael Connolly and Donal Marron. You can support St Patrick’s GAA Club by purchasing your Lotto ticket on our Club website or through our Facebook via ClubForce. Tickets can be bought in local shops also.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter @StPatsGAAWick.