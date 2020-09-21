St. Patrick’s GAA club notes week September 21st

It was a week in the club where our young stars shone bright as many of our youth teams were in action. Our Minor lads picked up some silverware too.

Our u13 blue hurlers got yet another victory as they defeated Carnew in Dunbur on Monday evening. It’s a young team with plenty of talent and exciting futures.

Our U12 Camogie team had a real mid-week battle with Avoca. Our girls came out on top winning 3-2 to 1-1. The game showcased the young talented girls we have in the county on both teams.

Many of our underage girl teams were on show at the weekend. Our u12 girls got a great win against local rivals Rathnew on Saturday Morning. Our u10 demonstrated some great skills, playing great football in a challenge match against An Tóchar on Saturday. Our u14 girls came up short in the A Shield final on Saturday night. The girls gave it everything, making a great comeback in the 2nd half, narrowly losing 5-5 to 3-6 versus a strong Baltinglass team.

Our Minor Footballers picked up some silverware on Sunday morning winning the Minor B shield beating St Kevin 2-08 to 1-06. Congratulations to this talented group of lads. The scorers were Max Kearney 1-00, Chris Boucher 1-00, Fionn Luddy 0-04, Mark O’Brien 0-01 and Harry Hodgkinson 0-03.

