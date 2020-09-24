The Dublin Book Festival present Graham Norton

On Sunday 4th October 2020, Eason will virtually host Graham Norton: television and radio presenter, comedian, actor, and author to discuss his new novel Home Stretch. To celebrate the October release, The Dublin Book Festival and Eason are delighted present Norton in conversation with broadcaster and book expert, Rick O’ Shea. The event will take place online and will see discussions around Graham’s new novel, his writing process, and his love of literature.

Attendees and fans alike will get the opportunity to join this exclusive event and get a signed copy of the book.

Home Stretch is Graham’s third fiction novel following on from bestsellers Holding and A Keeper. The new novel begins in 1987 where a small Irish community is preparing for the wedding of two of its young inhabitants. They’re barely adults, not so long out of school and still part of the same set of friends they’ve grown up with. As the friend’s head home from the beach that last night before the wedding, there is a car accident. Three survive the crash but three are killed and the aftershock is felt throughout the small town.

Date: Sunday 4th October 2020

Time: 5:00pm- 6:00pm

Where: Online

Tickets are €18 and include a signed copy of Home Stretch. For more information click here.