Toyota Renews its Appeal to ‘Face It Down’

New nationwide research carried out by iReach on behalf of Toyota Ireland has exposed the startling revelation that 59% of Irish motorists have looked at their phones while driving within the last 12 months, with 42% admitting they have done so within the last two months.

The survey of 1,000 Irish drivers also revealed that over half of all adults (52%) check their phone in the car after hearing an alert, with 26% checking when stopped at traffic lights, 21% taking a quick glance while driving when they feel it’s safe to do so, and 5% checking immediately. 48% wait until they get home to check.

When it comes to specific phone activity when driving or stopped at traffic lights, 21% read text messages, 18% make or answer calls, 7% check voicemail, 6% send messages, 4% check social media and 3% read the news.

The survey findings come at a time when deaths on Irish roads have risen by 9, in comparison with the same time period as last year, and as Toyota renews its appeal to Irish motorists to place their phones faced down while driving –- the central message carried throughout the brand’s annual National FaceItDown Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, September 14th to Sunday, September 20th.

Life Saving App

The national awareness week campaign is calling for more widespread adoption of the life-saving FaceItDown app which was developed by Toyota Ireland to help change Irish driver behaviour. The innovative app, which is endorsed by the Road Safety Authority, incentivises motorists to place their phone face down when driving in order to eradicate mobile phone distractions and ensure safer roads for all. For every kilometre driven with the app engaged and phones faced down, users can earn points which are redeemable against free hot beverages in Circle K, cheaper FBD car insurance and subsidised parking at QPark lots.

Since its launch in 2017, FaceItDown has recorded more than 28.9 million kilometres driven in Ireland with phones faced down. The free app is available to all motorists, whether they drive a Toyota or not, from Apple Store or Google Play.

As an added incentive for current FaceItDown users, and to attract the next wave of safety conscious drivers, Toyota is offering double incentive points for all journeys logged on the app from today, 9th September to the 20th September.

Commenting on the survey results Steve Tormey, CEO of Toyota Ireland said, “Despite it being a well-known fact that people who use mobile phones while driving are four times more likely to crash than those who don’t, the research findings clearly demonstrate the need for continued driver education and the important role that Toyota’s FaceItDown can play in making Irish roads safer for all.

“Toyota’s FaceItDown initiative, is a prime example of our brand promise ‘Built for a Better World’ in action, and while we’re very proud of what it has achieved to date, we are appealing to all Irish motorists to make the app part of their daily driving routine, step up their vigilance and keep their eyes on the road at all times.”

For more information, visit www.FaceItDown.ie

Download the Toyota FaceItDown app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store for free.

