Wicklow among six counties being monitored by NPHET

Wicklow is one of the counties along with Louth, Waterford, Kildare, Cork and Galway that are being monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) following the new Level 3 restrictions that have been put in place in County Donegal this evening.

County Donegal became the second county following Dublin last Friday to move to level-3 Covid-19 restrictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this evening that the next ten days are critical in the battle against Covid-19.

County Wicklow has seen a big increase in cases over the past two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 23 September, the HPSC has been notified of 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 33,994* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 33,994 confirmed cases reflects this.)

