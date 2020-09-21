Wicklow at a crossroads in tackling Covid-19-Brady

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said that Wicklow is at a crossroads in tackling Covid-19 and urged people to continue to adhere to public health guidelines in an attempt to suppress the virus. Brady made the comments after a number of counties including Wicklow were highlighted by government officials as a cause for concern.

Speaking after the release of data outlining the COVID-19 – Cases per Local Electoral Area in the previous 14 days, Deputy Brady said “Huge sacrifices have been made by so many people here in Wicklow and across the Country since the outbreak of Covid-19. We are now at a crossroads here in Wicklow, unfortunately the recent data released shows that incidence rates in parts of North Wicklow are growing.”

“In the Bray East LEA the rate per 100k population stands at 105.1, while in Bray West its 86.9, Greystones is 68.4, the national figure stands at 52.8. These figures are concerning and I’m asking people to continue to adhere to the public health guidelines. This week Dublin was moved to level 3 of the government’s restrictions, we must do everything we can to help reduce the numbers, so we don’t go in the same direction.”

In the last two weeks Wicklow has had 99 cases compared to the previous two weeks where it was 19.