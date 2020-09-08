Wicklow family raise over 60k for cancer charities

A Wicklow family have raised over €60,000 for two cancer charities.

The Tyner family from Minmore in Shillelagh grew over 3.5 acres of sunflowers on their farm.

The field became one of Wicklow’s biggest attractions during July and August.

Speaking this week Colin Tyner said “We cannot believe the generosity of the people, not only the donations but the help from locals and friends who helped out with parking and giving directions, everyone worked so hard.

It was a lot bigger than we thought and on a number of days we were overwhelmed with the amount of visitors, I think we bit off more than we could chew but we got there in the end, I’m delighted we have helped these two charities in these very testing times.”

Sinead Tarmey of the Wicklow Hospice Foundation said “ We cannot thank the Tyner family and the people who donated enough, people came from far and wide to see the amazing spectacle.

The generousity was astounding, €60,941.60 was raised!

The Wicklow Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society each receiving €30,470.80. We are so very grateful.

Thank you all and we hoped you all enjoyed the wonderful feel good factor of a field of beautiful sunflowers. “