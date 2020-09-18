Wicklow man goes on a €30,000 Winning Streak

The 2019/20 season of the Winning Streak game show was concluded at RTÉ studios in Dublin on Wednesday (16th September) as ten players took part in two separate game shows which paid out a total of €401,000 in cash prizes.

Among the big winners was Wicklow man, Ollie Hughes from Newtownmountennedy who won a total of €30,000 in prizemoney.



Five of the selected players were originally due to appear on the Winning Streak TV Game show on Saturday 21st March but this was later postponed following government restrictions due to Covid-19. An additional five players from Cork, Dublin (2), Louth & Meath were later selected from a catch-all draw which recently took place at National Lottery HQ in Dublin.



When word came through to Ollie Hughes that he was going to be on the final Winning Streak show of the season he was a little bit dubious. He called his wife, Fiona, who was in agreement that this was a prank. After a bit of cajoling, he finally realised that this was no joke and that the Winning Streak scratch card he sent into the National Lottery many months ago, which was long forgotten about, had come up trumps for him.

Ollie and Fiona, are almost 40 years married and the couple have two daughters: Nicola and Donna. Ollie is also a proud grandad to three grandsons: Billy, Charlie and Bear.

Another 40 year anniversary on the horizon for Ollie is his work anniversary as he will soon be 40 years working as a network technician for the ESB.

In his spare time Ollie loves a round of golf and is a member of Druids Heath golf club, a club which is, according to himself, almost in his back garden. He is also a big Leinster Rugby fan and was often at the RDS at home games and has travelled abroad to watch Leinster in European Cup finals.

With his winnings from the show, Ollie will treat his family and hopes to upgrade his car.



Attendance at the two Winning Streak game shows was in strict adherence to Government guidelines and attendees only included players and the requisite National Lottery and KPMG personnel. Each participating player had the opportunity to play the full suite of Winning Streak games with the same prizes on offer, whilst at all times ensuring all social distancing and health and safety guidelines were followed. The National Lottery has confirmed that this event will not be broadcast on RTÉ television.



Last August, the National Lottery and RTÉ announced that Winning Streak will not be returning this Autumn due to ongoing restrictions related to Covid-19.



Winning Streak Game show results – Wednesday 16th September 2020



Show 1





Player Prize Won Damien Cassidy, Prosperous, Co. Kildare €28,000 Caroline O’Callaghan, Glenville, Co. Cork (played as proxy for Patricia Barry) €32,000 Joan Beatty, Clogher, Co. Tyrone €56,000 Anne Fahy, Cashel, Co. Tipperary €42,000 Geraldine Walsh, Connemara, Co. Galway €37,000 (Prize includes an electric car worth €25,000)





Show 2



