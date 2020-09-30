Wicklow Naturally’s “October Feast” launched

All eyes will be on County Wicklow during the month of October as the county’s food and drink network is hosting a programme of activities to showcase the abundance of producers in The Garden of Ireland.

Wicklow Naturally’s “October Feast” is a full calendar of activities highlighting food and drink producers and all they have to offer.

For the month of October, Wicklow Naturally producers will be highlighting what they do through online videos direct from their farms, winery, distilleries, cafes, gardens and kitchens. There will be foraging tours, recipes, cookery demonstrations, afternoon teas, meet the makers days and so much more.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “Wicklow County Council is delighted to support the development of Wicklow Naturally which showcases all that is excellent about the food and drink on offer from the Garden of Ireland. Never before has it been more important to support local producers, retailers, restaurateurs, pubs and all those involved in the food and hospitality sector. We very much appreciate the support from our partners in this initiative. “

Speaking about Wicklow Naturally’s “October Feast”, Pamela Walsh of Wicklow Way Wines (Winery) said: “Here in the Garden of Ireland, we have some of the country’s finest producers. They are truly amazing and our food and drink network is all about championing the work we all do.”

She said that “October Feast” was about telling the story of its members, promoting messages of sustainability, letting people know what we do and showcasing the beautiful food and drink produce which comes from County Wicklow.

“Wicklow has everything – a winery, distilleries, breweries, jam makers, chocolate makers, nougat makers, lamb producers, fruit and vegetable growers, wagyu beef farmers, vegan cafes, amazing chefs, Wicklow Signature Dishes, fabulous hotels, B&Bs and forest adventures,” said Ms Walsh.

Working within public health guidelines, people will be able to book some wonderful foraging tours, mushroom hunts, walled garden tours as well as indulging in some superb online videos.

“We are inviting everyone to join us on Wicklow Naturally’s social media channels – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – to enjoy everything which is on offer,” she said adding: “Times have been very challenging for all businesses and everyone here in Wicklow is doing the very best they can in such a difficult climate.

She said the “October Feast” celebration would not be possible without the support from Wicklow County Council, County Wicklow Partnership, LEADER Programme, Wicklow Local Enterprise Office and Failte Ireland.”

To see the full list of events visit www.wicklownaturally.ie/events

Wicklow Naturally is the single promotional voice which tells the story of food and drink produced in County Wicklow. It is a brand created to celebrate the food and drink producers who work hard to deliver high quality products to consumers through the hospitality sector, retail, food and drink events as well as key tourism events.