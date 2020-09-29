Wicklow Residents Need To Work Together To Beat Covid- Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has issued an appeal to Wicklow residents to do everything they can to fight Covid.

The Minister made the appeal as a rise in cases has increased the risk the county could be facing Level 3 restrictions.

Wicklow along with Cork, Galway, and Louth are considered to be at risk as case numbers continue to rise.

In particular, the numbers in Bray West Local Electoral Area (LEA) where there are 206.5 cases per 100,000 compared to a national average of 70.7 is a concern.

Similarly, Bray East currently has a rate of 134.3 which is almost twice the national average.

Greystones has a rate of 68.4 which is substantially higher than Baltinglass and Arklow at 22.9 while Wicklow is lower still at 21.3.

Minister Donnelly said: “I would appeal to the residents of Wicklow to do everything they can to reduce the risk of Covid being spread.

“One useful way of thinking about it is to have a look at all the people you were planning to meet this week and see if you can half that number.

“I have been asked if it is not possible to simply hive off areas of the county where infection rates are highest to spare the rest of the county.

“But that is not the public health advice we are getting for the simple reason once you stop using the county borders it creates an element of confusion.

“We do know from our experience with Laois, Kildare and Offaly that the increasing of restrictions does work but we want to avoid going that route if at all possible.

“No decision has been made with regards to Wicklow but it will be looked at when NPHET meets on Thursday.

“I would just appeal to people to please do everything you can to reduce the risk of the spread of this awful disease by maintaining social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask when needed.

“I know there is an element of fatigue out there but the power to make a real difference is in our hands”.