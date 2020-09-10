Wicklow RNLI launch to assist yacht

The Wicklow all-weather lifeboat launched shortly after 1pm on Wednesday (9 September) to assist a 14-metre yacht with engine failure off the Wicklow Coast.

The Shannon class lifeboat under the command of Second Coxswain Ciaran Doyle located the yacht with two sailors twenty minutes later, six miles north of Wicklow harbour. Conditions on scene were sea state moderate with wind north westerly force four.

A towline was quickly established, and the yacht was towed back towards Wicklow harbour, where the two sailors were landed safely ashore at 2:30pm.

The crew on the call out were Coxswain Ciaran Doyle, Mechanic Brendan Copeland, David O’ Leary, Carol Flahive, Ian Heffernan and Andrew Carlin.