Wicklow “Will be looked at carefully”

Wicklow along with Cork, Galway and Louth are under consideration for additional lockdown measures following the announcement of the highest rise in Covid-19 figures since April.

Yesterday (Sunday) 430 cases were reported of which 7 were in County Wicklow.

Over the weekend 5 deaths were reported along with 678 new cases.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that Wicklow was one of the counties being closely looked at regarding restrictions but did not foresee any announcement being made before Thursday when the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are due to meet.

Yesterday acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn asked the public to re-double their efforts in curtailing the virus, every individual, workplace and organisation must play their part.

He appealed to all households to make a plan and reduce the number of people they meet.

As of midnight Saturday 26 September, the HPSC was notified of 430 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 34,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified 222 are men and 208 are women.

72% are under 45 years of age.

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

59 cases have been identified as community transmission.

212 cases are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway, 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, 9 in Cavan, 8 in Roscommon, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Limerick, 5 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.