Win a Coffee Date with Hozier

Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s has today announced an exclusive competition offering five lucky winners the opportunity to have a coffee with the globally acclaimed recording artist, Hozier.

The competition has been created to raise awareness for Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s which is celebrating its 28th year and since its inception in 1992, has raised over €39 million for local hospices and specialist palliative homecare services nationwide. The vital funds raised have enabled local hospice groups to provide specialist, high quality and loving care to patients and their families, fund on-going facility enhancements as well as purchasing crucial equipment.

The five winners will be invited to join Hozier for a virtual coffee date on Wednesday 30th of September where they will have the chance to enjoy a Bewley’s coffee with Hozier and ask the star questions about his music and career and what his lockdown experience was like.

Hozier commented, “I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting competion to support Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s. It has been a difficult few months for so many and I really wanted to help shine a light on the great work of hospices and the wonderful work they do for communities across Ireland. It is crucial that we continue to support fundraising events like this and raise vital funds for hospice and specialist palliative care services across the country”.

To enter the competition:

Text COFFEE to 50300 to donate €4 to the Hospice Coffee Morning, with every euro raised going to support local hospice and home care services. Text costs €4. Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278. Share a screenshot of their donation and post it to their Instagram channel using the hashtag #TogetherForHospice and tagging @bewleysireland. Closing date for the competition will be midnight 24th September and winners will be contacted on the 25th of September. T&Cs apply. Competition open to ROI residents only.

This year due to COVID 19 restrictions, coffee morning hosts are encouraged to host socially distanced or virtual coffee mornings to ensure the safety of attendees and that government guidelines are adhered to. It is hoped that this year’s events, whether held in small groups in homes or virtually with colleagues and friends, will raise much-needed funds for hospices across Ireland, to meet growing demands for the services.

Please always remember to stay safe and adhere to the current HSE and Government COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit www.hse.ie to see the most up to date guidance.