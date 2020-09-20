Wins for Baltinglass Knockananna and Rathnew in day of finals

In a day of finals all over the county in all codes Baltinglass have been crowned new Senior football champions after beating Tinahely in Aughrim by 1-13 to 1-9.

Donard beat Coolkenno in the Intermediate Football Championship by a single point, the final score 0-9 to 0-8.

To complete a hat-trick of wins for West Wicklow Valleymount beat Ashford in the Junior A final 1-12 to 2-08.

In soccer Rathnew have won the Wicklow Cup beating St.Peter’s on penalties, the sides were level at one goal a piece after normal time, extra time could still not separate the sides with both sides scoring a goal each to make it 2-2.

Rathnew won 4-3 on penalties.

Arklow could have been mistaken for Spain today such was the sunshine and the heat, where three camogie county finals were held.

This morning Carnew shocked favourites Ballinacor in the Junior final winning 2-14 to 1-04.

This afternoon Kiltegan had a convincing win over Annacurra in the Intermediate final.

In the Senior final Knockananna took the honours beating current champions Donard by 2-11 to 8 points.