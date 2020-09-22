Young Wicklow Actor picks up International Award

A new Irish film “Final Curtain” is receiving a number of accolades on the international film festival circuit. Actor Stuart Cullen (28), from Greystones, was awarded ‘Best International Male Actor’ at this year’s Jersey Shore International Film Festival.The film was also awarded ‘Best International Thriller’ on the night.

Final Curtain tells the story of Finn O’Connor, played by Wicklow native Stuart Cullen, a young actor who spends his nights waiting tables in an up-market Dublin restaurant to pay the bills. A nasty encounter with a famous director named Brendan Bloom, played by Paudge Behan (Love/Hate), leaves Finn humiliated and determined to give Mr Bloom the private audition of a lifetime.





The film which had its world premiere, as part of the official selection, at the Nòt Film Festival in Italy earlier this month, was created and produced by Jack Armstrong of Dublin based H2 Films. Commenting on the film’s success, Armstrong remarked:



“We are delighted with how the film has been received internationally. We are particularly excited to have had the opportunity to introduce Stuart Cullen to audiences. For Stuart to be awarded Best International Male Actor is an incredible achievement at this early stage of his career”.



Armstrong and the team at H2 Films are hoping to capitalise on the film’s international success in the year ahead:





“The film’s Irish preview screening was postponed in March due to Ireland entering into Covid-19 restrictions. Given the success of the film internationally we will look to reschedule an event for 2021. For the moment the project will continue to tour the International film festival circuit until next summer after which time we will be aligning with streamers & influencers as well traditional broadcast media to reach as wide an audience as possible”.

Screenwriter Chris Harris has been commissioned to write the theatrical sequel to the film provisionally titled A Dublin Story. Pre-production is planned for Winter 2021 and Wicklow native Stuart Cullen will once again be cast in the lead role.