5km from home for your phone

From midnight on Wednesday the new covid-19 restrictions will come into effect.

Once again members of the public are being asked not to travel outside 5 kilometres from their home.

And once again the KM from home website will come in handy.

This map will show you what a 5km radius from your location looks like.

You can drag the pin to get your exact location for a precise measurement from your door.

If the map doesn’t show; enable location services on your phone and for your browser, allow the site permission to access your location.

Visit 5kmfromhome

