Aldi unveils new Rathnew store – 15 new jobs created

Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues today with the opening of a new flagship store in Rathnew creating 15 new jobs, with 13 staff members having been recruited from the local area.

Located at Village Centre, Rathnew the new store will be Aldi’s fifth store to open in Co. Wicklow. Aldi now operates 144 stores across the country.

New Store Design

Featuring Aldi’s exciting award-winning Project Fresh layout and design, the new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1,140m², wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. There are also 70 free car parking spaces available for customers.

The store is powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. Aldi was the second retailer in Ireland to achieve ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Investment in Co. Wicklow

Aldi has made a capital investment of over €26 million in Co. Wicklow to date, and as Ireland’s best paying supermarket, almost €4 million has been invested in payroll by Aldi for the Wicklow stores since 2019.

Aldi Ireland will spend over €10 million with its Co. Wicklow-based food and drink producers this year.

Community Support

Aldi’s existing four Co. Wicklow stores are deeply involved with their local communities. To date, the stores have donated over 25,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €32,000. Four Co. Wicklowcharities benefited from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme this year, each receiving a €500 bursary.

Jan Brchl, Store Manager of Aldi’s new Rathnew store said: “Our new Aldi store in Rathnew is fantastic news for people in the locality. The spacious design means it is easier for customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure every customer has an enjoyable shop. From all the staff here at the new store, we hope everyone has a chance to pop in and avail of our great savings and pick up some of our award-winning products at unbeatable prices!”

Supplier Support

Aldi has developed long-term partnerships with several Co. Wicklow-based Irish food and drink producers. Arklow’s Glenhaven Foods Ltd. has supplied Aldi for 19 years. O’Hanlon Herbs based in Glenealy have been supplying Aldi with three potted herbs – parsley, coriander and basil – for the past 9 years. New innovative healthy meals supplier NutriQuick from Blessington are now supplying Aldi stores around the country with their fitness and health inspired ready meals since 2019. Janet’s Country Fayre of Kilcoole recently began supplying Aldi with its Original, Basil and Garlic & Spice pizza base sauces and, as a result of its success through the Grow with Aldi programme, has agreed a new 12-month contract to supply all 144 Aldi stores nationwide.

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €2,500,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 144 stores.

Aldi will sell over €850 million worth of Irish goods this year, sourced from Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers across the country. In July, Aldi extended its reduced terms for all suppliers that transact up to €1 million worth of business annually until December. Aldi is the first retailer to confirm that these reduced payment terms will continue to the end of 2020.