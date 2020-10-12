Baltinglass man Reynolds takes 2020 Mondello title

David Reynolds, from Baltinglass, clinched the 2020 Irish Stryker sportscar championship at Mondello Park last weekend.

Having set the pace in the class for most of the season, the G2 Karting supported driver only had to turn up for the final race meeting, but was keen to challenge for more wins. Luck was not on his side however, as he suffered a rare engine failure in qualifying and a replacement unit also gave trouble later in the day.

Even a dominant performance by multiple champion Michael Cullen in both races, was not enough to deny a delighted Reynolds his maiden title though!



David Reynolds, 2020 Stryker Champion:”Irish Strykers Champion. What a privilege it is to be able to say that. I have so many people to thank for their help and support, especially after this disastrous weekend. After having a blown engine in quali, I thought my season was done.

70 minutes later all the lads had helped to get the spare in and I cannot thank everyone enough. If that doesn’t prove that Strykers isn’t one of the best classes in Ireland I don’t know what does!

Huge thanks to the all the lads in the class, all the event organisers for getting us out this year, marshals and crews, Mondello Park and to Leo Nulty and the media for the fantastic coverage and support all year.

Bring on the title defence next year!”