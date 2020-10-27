Bray Endeavour Awards 2020

The Bray Endeavour awards have been presented by Bray Chamber since 1981, to honour and recognise the wonderful achievements and successes in business and the community in the town of Bray.

This year it is especially important to recognise these achievements and to celebrate the wonderful people and businesses we have in our town. Unfortunately, unable to do the usual gala dinner event, the committee had to change the way things were done and decided to bring the awards to the winners, arriving at their premises to surprise them. And surprise them they did, bringing a lift to everyone in the town and delivering the wishes of the over 5,000 that voted this year.

The public spoke and their winners were:

Popular winner of the Customer Service person of the year 2020 was Edward Gray, from Supervalu Bray. His colleagues and customers all stopped to give him a standing ovation as he received his award in store.

Retailer of the year 2020 was Fleurtique Flowers on the Florence Road, who recently moved to new premises and were delighted to top the poll again this year.

Hospitality – Restaurant of the year 2020 went to Indian restaurant Pink Salt, on the Main Street Bray. Already scooping national awards, they can now add a Bray Endeavour award to their collection.

Hospitality – Coffee Shop of the year 2020 went to Catalyst Coffee on the Florence road. A small independent coffee shop which also sell eco-conscious and environmentally friendly retail products.

Emerging Business of the year went to Glovers Café on the Meath Road. A challenge to open in these times, the café opened earlier this year, serving gorgeous food, coffee and treats from their premises on the meath road.

Online Business of the year 2020 is https://linzyo.ie LinzyO is an Irish company that designs childrenswear for girls aged newborn to 10 years. Every piece is handmade and designed by Linzy O’ Sullivan. Linzy is an Irish Fashion designer from Bray.

The Endeavour Awards 2020 Committee and Bray Chamber also presented some special recognition awards this year.

Recognising 100 Years of trading Bray Chamber presented an award to Ciaran Flanagan in Tansey & Co. Founded in 1920, Tanseys of Bray reigns as one of Brays longest established gents, ladies and children’s outfitters. Priding itself on delivering a friendly, personalised service.

Recognising 50 Years of business they present Jane Kennedy, Brennanstown Riding School a special recognition award. In business since the 1970s Brennanstown is both a training and facilities centre and is one of only a handful of Irish Centres approved to train and hold exams up to Stage 1V. The riding centre comprises of a busy riding school together with a livery and competition yard.

Large Business of the year was presented to Ventilux, IDA Business Park in Bray. Ventilux is a family owned local international business. They design manufacture and offer an extensive range of safety system products and services. Their 35,000 sq ft state of the art production facilities in the IDA business park on Southern Cross road includes research and development labs an inhouse training centre and a global distribution warehouse

Small Business of the year was AB Print & Design on the Florence Road in Bray who are a one-stop shop for printing, signage, and promotional needs in their own state-of-the-art facilities. Printed materials such as flyers & leaflets, postcards, folders, brochures, posters, letterheads, business cards, catalogues, advertising systems, and much more, are available in high-quality offset and brilliant digital printing quality.

There was also a Social Media award given to Dee Dooley (BraysBarbie) for her social media presence over the last few months, promoting businesses and what Bray has to offer.

A Young Achievers Endeavour award 2020 was presented to Abhi Santhoshkumar, Ruby Roche and Michelle Dolores from Woodbrook college in Bray who won the overall junior section (1st – 3rd year) with their project titled; ‘Mixed v Single Sex PE lessons. Does participation change?’ at the PE Xpo 2020 in Dublin City University on March 3rd.

Another Young Achievers Endeavour award 2020 was given to North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School , SCAN Students Molly Redmond, Grainne O Sullivan, Lucy Sky Dunne and Georgia Doherty in recognition of their establishment of the Students Climate Action Network and the work they have done on Climate Change.

And there is more to come! Bray Chamber looks forward to presenting the Community section of the awards as soon as Government Health Guidelines allow.

A big thank you to all the sponsors without them the awards couldn’t and wouldn’t take place: AB Print, AIB, Alpha CC, Bank of Ireland, Bray.ie, Commscope, Finnegans Coaches, Permanent TSB, Shoreline, Milan & Co.