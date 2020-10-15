Building for the future in Rathdrum

Wicklow County Council is delighted to announce that it has acquired the old St Joseph’s site in Rathdrum from the HSE. The development of the site will be at the core of the latest proposals for the regeneration of Rathdrum.

The site is centrally located beside St Saviour’s Church, adjacent to the Memorial Park and carpark, with children’s playground and adult gym nearby.

An application is currently being prepared seeking funding through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund for the development of a multi-use Community and Enterprise Centre at the site, increased connectivity through improved road and pedestrian access and enhancements to public realm.

The proposed development will help to stimulate further growth in social, community and economic activities in the wider Rathdrum area.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, thanked the Chief Executive, Frank Curran; Michael Nicholson, Director of Services; the Rathdrum Playground Committee and all involved in progressing the acquisition of this site.

He said: “This is the culmination of a decade of work on behalf of the local community. We developed the playground in 2011, the outdoor gym in 2013. I am delighted to see that we are moving on to the next phase, with the appointment of a local architect, Padraig Smith Partnership, to develop the vision statement and the plans for the community centre and O’Connor Sutton Cronin to develop the roads and traffic aspects of the proposal”.

Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, added: “We are hoping to secure Rural Regeneration Development Funding to advance this project, it is important to have an almost shovel ready project for submission. We are fortunate to have the support of the Rathdrum Development Association and other organisations that have been active in the development of Rathdrum. That community spirit led Rathdrum to success in last year’s Enterprising Towns competition. We will be engaging with the wider community and stakeholder groups, within the next month as plans advance”.

The application for funding will be submitted by Tuesday 1st of December, with an announcement on successful applications expected in the first quarter of 2021.