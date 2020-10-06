Brittas Bay National School win “green” jerseys

Scoil Mhuire Réalt na Mara in Brittas Bay have won 24 sports jerseys for their school from sustainable sportswear brand, Wolfhound and Elk. The jerseys which are made from 100% recycled materials were won in an online competition by a parent of children in the school, Elaine Parsons (pictured).

“When I saw the Wolfhound and Elk competition advertised online, I knew that it would be a perfect fit for our school in Brittas Bay. The school is always driving home the importance of the environment to the children – whether that be through their Pure Mile initiatives, the school garden – where nothing is wasted – or even the school’s green waste recycling art exhibits that are run every year. So, I entered the competition immediately and was delighted to hear that I won.”

Green ethos

Wolfhound and Elk is an Irish, family-owned company that produces environmentally friendly sportswear. Founder and CEO of the brand, Stephen Daly said “We were thrilled to announce Brittas Bay National School as one of our winners. It is a great fit for our brand. At Wolfhound and Elk, we are very proud of our finished products, but even more so where they came from, who made them and what they are made from. We make everything from recycled materials like plastic bottles or fishing nets, our fabric is sourced in Europe and all manufacturing takes place in the EU – to ensure a low carbon footprint. We look forward to hearing of many wins for Brittas Bay in their brand-new kit!”

Commenting on the win, Eileen Byrne, Principal of the school said, “We are thrilled to have won these jerseys for the school. They are beautifully designed and are super quality and we’re even happier to wear them in the knowledge that they are made from 100% recycled materials – which is in line with our ethos here in Brittas Bay National School. As a coastal school, we are part of the Green Schools Programme and are very aware of the impact of waste on the environment and we instill pride of the environment into all of our children here at Scoil Réalt na Mara. We will be very proud to have our students don the “green” jersey on the pitch at our next match!”