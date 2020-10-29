Community groups in Wicklow to benefit from funding for integration projects

Community groups in Wicklow will benefit from funding to support integration projects during the pandemic, Minister Simon Harris TD has said.

Minister Harris said:

“I am delighted that five organisations in Wicklow will benefit from almost €21,000 through the 2020 Communities Integration Fund to support their activities which are more important than ever.

The following Wicklow organisations have been awarded support by the Communities Integration Fund

Greystones Family Resource Centre

Blessington Educate Together

Wicklow Educate Together

The Road to Roundwood – Community Sponsorship Group

Africa Irish Society of Wicklow (AISW)

“People in Wicklow have come together like never before for the betterment of their communities, and in these challenging times it is vital that we ensure that everyone in our society feels included and that they belong.

“It is so welcome that almost every county in Ireland will benefit from funding for locally run projects to support the integration of migrants.

“As the Fund is intended to support the integration of migrant and host communities, all applications had to demonstrate how they will involve both migrant and host communities in the activities proposed.

“A total of almost €500,000 in grant funding has been provided to 113 groups nationwide this year. This is the fourth year of the Communities Integration Fund, bringing the total amount made available to date to over €2.0 million.

“The projects granted funding are small community-based projects. A maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 is allocated to any single project.

The Communities Integration Fund was first established in 2017 to implement the commitment under Action 51 of the Migrant Integration Strategy to support actions by local communities throughout Ireland to promote the integration of migrants and refugees.

“Community groups received funding for activities such as intercultural awareness, combatting racism and xenophobia, sport and community games and education.”

“I wish these organisations every success in their endeavours and I thank the Minister for Disability, Equality, Children, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD, for his commitment to this area.”