Community stunned at death of Niall

The community of Carnew and beyond have been left stunned following the sudden death of local man Niall Osborne.

Niall died following an accident on Friday.

The Bill Hill facebook page posted ” A key player on the Carnew Football team and a solid wing back who gave everything when he pulled on the blue & gold jersey and Niall along with so many of his family have been hugely involved in every aspect of both Carnew and Wicklow GAA and we can’t begin to express how sorry we are for his wife Roisin and his two young kids Katie & Billy and all his family, friends and all his club mates in Carnew. “

Funeral arrangements

Due to the current HSE guidelines Niall’s funeral Mass will be private for family only. Thank you for you thoughts and prayers at this time. Please join the family on live streaming on https://churchmedia.ie/ (top right corner – private streams then Private 1) of Niall’s Funeral Mass in church of the Most Holy Rosary Carnew on Wednesday at 2pm and for interment in Limbrick Cemetery, Kilanerin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carnew Community Care.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, house private, please.

Please refrain from shaking hands and maintain social distance at all times.