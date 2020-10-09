County Council opening arrangements (Covid-19 Level 3)

The following arrangements continue to remain in place for Wicklow County Council Offices and the Municipal District Offices for week commencing Monday 12th October 2020.

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow: Opening hours 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. by appointment only. Due to improvement works currently being undertaken at County Buildings a section of the main foyer area will be closed to the public to comply with Health and Safety requirements. The Central Customer Service area which will facilitate members of the public presenting by appointment for Housing, Planning and Environment services will be located at the rear entrance. Members of the public are requested not to present without prior appointment. Where possible payments can be made electronically or by phone, motor taxation can be renewed online or submitted by post. Planning applications can also be submitted by post

Libraries: All Libraries, including the mobile library are operating a click and collect service during Level 3 with normal opening hours applying including evenings and Saturdays. The public may email or telephone their local library for items. Library details are on www.wicklow.ie/living/services/libraries.

Members of the public can make an appointment via the following numbers/email addresses:

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Telephone Email Housing 0404 20120 Housing2@wicklowcoco.ie Planning 0404 20148 Plandev@wicklowcoco.ie Local Enterprise Office (LEO) 0404 30800 enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie Motor Taxation (Motor taxation can be renewed on line and or posted to County Buildings for processing – counter service closes at 3.30 p.m. daily) 0404-20100 for appointments0404 20141 for Motor tax queries motortax@wicklowcoco.ie Revenue 0404-20100 for appointments0404 20128 for Revenue queries Revenue@wicklowcoco.ie Environment 0404 20236 envadmin@wicklowcoco.ie Transportation 0404 20181 transadmin@wicklowcoco.ie Customer Service 0404 20100 customerservice@wicklowcoco.ie

The Municipal District offices at Bray, Greystones, Arklow, Wicklow and Baltinglass/Blessington are open from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. contact details below:

: Open to members of the public on Tuesdays between the hours of 9.30 am to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Bray Motor Tax office : Open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between the hours 9.30 am to 12.00 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

: Open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between the hours 9.30 am to 12.00 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Housing services, Bray Municipal District: Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at braymdhousing@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (01) 2744900 if they wish to make an appointment to meet with a member of the housing staff in the Bray Municipal District Offices.

Members of the public are encouraged not to visit the public offices unnecessarily and when doing so are requested to wear a face covering and adhere to the measures which have been put in place to facilitate physical distancing to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public. When making an appointment members of the public will be required to complete a brief health and safety questionnaire regarding COVID 19 in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus, this information will be retained on file for 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if necessary but will be destroyed thereafter.

Municipal District Offices Contact numbers Email Bray Municipal District 01 2744900 braymd@wicklowcoco.ie Arklow Municipal District 0402 42700 Arklowmunicipaldistrict@wicklowcoco.ie Greystones Municipal District 01 2876694 greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie Baltinglass Municipal District 045 891222 baltinglassMD@wicklowcoco.ie Blessington Office 045 891222 blessington@wicklowcoco.ie Tinahely Office 0402 38174 tinahely@wicklowcoco.ie Wicklow Municipal District 0404 20173 wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie

Recycling Facilities at Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere are open this Saturday and on weekdays; Further details are available on the Council’s Website.

Car Parks: In addition to the car parking facilities at Laragh and Luggala, Wicklow County Council will be opening the car parks at Brittas bay from the 1st of October for the winter months. Car parking charges will not apply during this period.

Re-opening Business: Outdoor tables and chairs licensing under section 254, to support social distancing for business to re-open is extended to the end of December 2020.

Community Call: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the weekend during the hours of 9am to 5 pm and during the week, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

Wicklow County Council would like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience and understanding. The safety of our employees and members of the public remain our priority. Measures will be kept under review in accordance with Government announcements.

Further information in relation to all Wicklow County Council Services are available on the Council’s website: www.wicklow.ie