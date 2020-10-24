Decision to seal records of Mother and Baby Homes investigation “shameful”

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady said the decision by the Government to seal, for 30 years, the records of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission was shameful.



Deputy Brady said;

“Ireland’s mother and baby home scandal “casts a long and dark shadow” over the state’s history.”

“The decision by the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TD’s to lock away the records of the Mother and Baby Homes investigation for 30 years was shameful. It was a shameful decision in a long line of shameful decisions. It further compounds the trauma, hurt and injustice these mothers and children have endured by the State for too long.”

“For decades these homes were shrouded in secrecy, and the awful abuse of single mothers and forced separation of families and the horrors of what happened in places like Tuam is still hard to comprehend.”

“Those who survived these institutions, those who didn’t survive, and their families are entitled to justice and entitled to truth.”

“Over the last few weeks I received thousands of emails and letters from survivors regarding the fast-tracking through the Oireachtas of the Bill relating to their records. They asked us not to proceed, unfortunately again their voices have not been listened to.”

In response to the Dáil vote on Thursday night, Deputy Brady said;

“This is a shameful decision, in a long line of shameful decisions, by the Irish Government. The Green Party along with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have failed survivors again. They didn’t need to do this. They could have amended the 2004 legislation if needed. They could retrospectively prescribe. They did that for other elements of the Commission. They had an opportunity to show survivors that Ireland has changed.”

“A survivor I spoke to; “I did nothing wrong. My baby did nothing wrong.”

“And they didn’t. They did nothing wrong, but they were failed in the past. Now they have been failed again. It’s devastating.”