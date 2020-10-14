Development site goes for sale in Arklow

A 99-acre site which is subject to planning permission has been put up for sale at a prime location on the south of Arklow town, reports suggest the property which been offered for sale by agent Knight Frank has a guide price of €1.95 million.

The lands are located at the southern end of Arklow Town and are situated to the west of Arklow Golf Club enjoying some great views out to the Irish Sea. The lands are currently accessed from the R772 over the Dublin and South Eastern Railway Line.

Servier Pharmaceuticals are located to the southwest of the lands while the Maples residential development is located to the northwest. Arklow town centre and Bridgewater Shopping Centre are also within approx. 2km.

The lands are zoned under the Arklow & Environs Local Area Plan 2018 – 2024. Under this Plan, the lands form the majority of Area Action Plan 2. Under the Concept Plan of Area Action Plan 2, approx. 39 acres of the holding are zoned Residential while approx. 22.6 acres are zoned for Employment, approx. 2 acres are zoned for Local Shops and approx. 9.76 acres are zoned for Educational.

In relation to services, Arklow has experienced wastewater deficiencies for some time however, planning permission for the new Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant Project with an approx. 36,000 population equivalent capacity, has been granted by An Bord Pleanála. Irish Water is currently in the process of tendering the works to enable the appointment of a contractor for the project. The delivery of the treatment plant will unlock significant development potential for Arklow town.

The lands are highly accessible with Exit 21 on the M11 Motorway within 2km while Arklow Train Station is within 1km providing commuter rail links to Dublin City Centre with an approx. 1hr 40min travel time. Wexford Bus also provides services from Arklow to Dublin Airport.

A 10 year planning permission was granted on the lands in May 2004 for a mixed use development comprising 8 office blocks, retail outlets, transport terminus, hotel, 47 apartments and crèche. This grant has since lapsed.

The site represents an opportunity to create a significant mixed-use development (S.P.P.) in a town which is set to experience significant growth