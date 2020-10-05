Energy Saving Kits at Your Library

Borrow the Home Energy Saving Kits from your local Wicklow Library or the Mobile Library!

Joining more than 10 other library services all over the country, Wicklow Libraries now allow you to borrow for free a kit developed by CODEMA to help you understand your energy consumption and identify the most important areas of your home for energy upgrades.

It has five practical tools and six exercises which will help you conduct your own home energy audit and find the easiest and most effective areas to reduce your energy.

So go to your local library today and join many other library users all over the country who have made their home more energy efficient.