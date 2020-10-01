Exciting times for Wicklow Chef

Exciting times lay ahead for Wicklow Chef Margaret Roche, she returns to RTE’s Today Show this afternoon (Thursday) and this weekend she will have her dream come true as she opens her own business in Baltinglass

With the experience she now has Margaret is now ready to plant her own seed, ‘Little Acorn’. Little Acorn is a Food Lovers Café based in Baltinglass. She has a great team and is preparing to open the doors this weekend. Her plan with her team is to work and nurture their talent like hers was nurtured, to help and encourage them to grow themselves.

Local chef Margaret Roche started her career in Cathal Brugha Street where she completed a professional cookery course and Culinary Arts degree. During her time in college, she also spent time working in Arbutus in Soho, London and the Merrion Hotel, Dublin. Margaret moved to the three Michelin starred Waterside Inn where spent the next 3 years working for Roux brothers, which led to an opportunity in the south of France working as a private chef.

She then spent a year in Australia. Since then she has been the head chef in Hugo’s Restaurant in Dublin, worked in The Wild Honey Inn in Clare and in The Brooklodge and Macreddin Village.

In a recent article Margaret wrote about Michel Roux, she compares the growth of an oak tree amazingly to a chef’s journey through different kitchen’s, relating a little acorn to the start of a journey.

In an uncanny similarity the road to becoming a great chef compares to all the symbols of a great Oak Tree which includes gaining strength, courage, wisdom, endurance, leadership and knowledge.