Freakish Fun For All Ages At This Year’s Most Fangtastic Festival Bram Stoker Festival Only Days Away

The countdown is on to this year’s spookiest festival as Bram Stoker Festival comes alive this Friday, challenging people to enjoy some freakish fun and devlish delights this Halloween weekend. This year, invite Dracula into your homes and enjoy the festival in a fangtastic new way, from the thrill and chills of Darkfield’s ETERNAL to the magic of Macnas inspiring the imaginations of mischievous little imps at home.

Bram Stoker Festival takes places from October 30th – November 2nd. Sink your teeth into the full programme at www.bramstokerfestival.com, with fangtastic highlights including:

ETERNAL is a thrilling and chilling at-home experience strictly for grown-ups, a 20 minute immersive audio experience designed for one person to experience lying down alone in their bed using binaural sound to play with your mind and get under your skin.

Bram Stoker Festival has asked some of its favourite writers and artists to view Dublin through the prism of horror and the result is DracuHa!, a series of uniquely humourous, suspenseful and haunting tales which will bring you into the beating heart of the city from the comfort of your home, including Old Kin by Seámas O'Reilly read by Phelim Drew and Welcome to The Witching Hour in which Michael Séance (nee Fry) helps another lost soul find their way to the afterlife.

The festival partners once again with Macnas to bring their magic into your home with a series of child-friendly videos, released throughout the October midterm, that will guide dreamers of every age in creating their own magical world of Macnas at home.

Film and music fans will relish the Irish premiere of I AM NOT LEGEND, a new work of horror film-art by Andrea Mastrovito who has reinterpreted the classic Night of the Living Dead, with a new pulsing, killer soundtrack from Irish composers Matthew Nolan and Stephen Shannon.

Curse Hunters is an interactive adventure game, playable at home anywhere in the world, delivered through your phone or tablet, where kids aged 6-11 complete a mind-bending series of interactive tasks, puzzles, and creative challenges to save the universe from an ancient curse!

While Warmbloods is a self-guided, darkly comedic audio-tour of the National Gallery of Ireland, from two lady-like members of Dublin's vampire community, Anne and Winifred, available to download or stream throughout the festival. They can't be with you in person, but still promise to whisper in your ear and lead you astray in visions of exposed flesh, murder, darkened rooms.

Bram Stoker Festival is an initiative of Dublin City Council and Fáilte Ireland, produced by Schweppe Curtis Nunn.