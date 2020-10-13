Further funding of almost €200,000 for Wicklow Town & Village Enhancement scheme

Six applications submitted by Wicklow County Council have been approved for funding under the Town & Village Enhancement scheme.

Kilcoole will benefit from outdoor seating to make the village more accessible while age friendly improvements will enhance the village of Rathdrum.

Arklow will have its public spaces enhanced through a biodiversity scheme and Wicklow town will benefit from the installation of portable street awnings.

The repair and upgrade of gravel paths at Burnaby Park in Greytones will be a welcome addition to the town.

Funding has also been allocated for five Broadband connection points across the county.

These latest allocations from the Department of Rural & Community Development will enable towns and villages to implement immediate measures that will encourage people to shop and socialise while adhering to public health guidelines.

Commenting on this welcome announcement, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “Our rural towns and villages have always played a huge role in supporting businesses and communities by providing spaces for people to meet, socialise and shop locally. This is particularly important as we address the challenges that COVID-19 has brought.”

Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, also welcomed this latest round of grants under the scheme adding that the results of the previous rounds of funding are already seen in towns and villages throughout the county as the Council, together with local communities, are rethinking the use of public spaces.

Further information from Deirdre Whitfield at dwhitfield@wicklowcoco.ie or 0404-20100