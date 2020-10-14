Government agrees to ban all household visits nationwide

The Government have agreed to introduce a nationwide ban on all household visits from tomorrow night. (Including homes and gardens) .

Exceptions will be on compassionate grounds and for essential reasons, such as childcare.

However six people from two households can meet in other outdoor settings while maintaining physical distancing.

Counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan have been moved to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

The restrictions will remain in place until Tuesday the 10th of November.

This evening the Department of Health was notified of 1,095 new coronavirus cases and five further virus-related deaths.

This brings the death toll here to 1,835 with 45,243 confirmed cases.

There have been 1,042 cases in County Wicklow.