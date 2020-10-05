Government approves Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions

The Government have approved Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

The restrictions will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday and will be in place for a period of three weeks.

After the three week period the Government will review the next steps to take.

The Cabinet agreed to reject the proposal from NPHET suggesting the country should go to Level 5 restrictions.

Earlier today the GAA suspended all club games until further notice.

This evening 518 new cases were confirmed with no deaths.

